Paris Jackson shocks fans with heroin confession
Paris Jackson has made a shocking confession to her fans. The daughter of the "King of Pop" explained that she used to be an alcoholic and heroin addict. Nevertheless, there is reason to celebrate: she has been clean and sober for five years.
In the video that Paris Jackson shared with her fans on her profile, the celebrity daughter takes a hard look at herself. She can be seen partying, drinking, smoking and smoking weed, among other things. She looks pretty shaken up in most of the photos and even cries in one.
"Because I'm sober, I can smile today"
But she also shares more recent pictures that show her sporty, happy and relaxed. In between, there are pictures of badges, like the ones often handed out by Alcoholics Anonymous.
"Today marks five years that I've been clean and sober from drugs and alcohol," Jackson wrote on the clip. "To say I'm grateful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude barely scratches the surface. Because I'm sober, I can smile today."
And there are other benefits of abstinence from drugs and alcohol: "I can make music. I can experience the joy of loving my dogs and my cat. I can feel heartbreak in all its glory. I can grieve. I can laugh. I can dance. I get to trust."
Jackson is grateful
She is enjoying her new, sober life to the full, Paris continues. "I can feel the sun on my skin and it's warm. I've realized that life always goes on, whether I'm sober or not, but today I can face it."
At the end of her message, Jackson thanks everyone "who has helped me on this journey, whether just in the beginning, in the middle, or all the way up until now, you know who you are, and I owe you my life. Thank you. Five years. Thank you, God!"
Engaged to her bandmate
Paris Jackson seems happier than ever. And that's probably also down to her fiancé. The 26-year-old made this public in a birthday greeting to her sweetheart and bandmate Justin Long. However, Jackson kept the date of their engagement a secret, as well as a possible wedding date.
