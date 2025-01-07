Blind spots: Vienna social welfare office often too trusting

MA 40, which is responsible for minimum benefits, has come under fire following a report by the City Court of Audit. This is because it not only has to check whether and how much support someone receives. It also has to determine whether there are any assets to be drawn on in the form of property or land or whether the financial circumstances of the recipients have changed. Scurrilous omissions and fatal gaps in the processes cast a disastrous light on the administration of minimum benefits. The report shows: While the city was often too lazy or overwhelmed to carry out the simplest checks, taxpayers had to bear the consequences. The Court of Audit found fault with 21 out of 37 randomly audited cases.