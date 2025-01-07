Court of Audit reports
Blind spots: Vienna social welfare office often too trusting
The costs of minimum benefits are exploding. But apparently not every recipient is as destitute as they claim. The Court of Audit uncovers blind spots at the social welfare office. But the City Court of Audit has also criticized other areas.
MA 40, which is responsible for minimum benefits, has come under fire following a report by the City Court of Audit. This is because it not only has to check whether and how much support someone receives. It also has to determine whether there are any assets to be drawn on in the form of property or land or whether the financial circumstances of the recipients have changed. Scurrilous omissions and fatal gaps in the processes cast a disastrous light on the administration of minimum benefits. The report shows: While the city was often too lazy or overwhelmed to carry out the simplest checks, taxpayers had to bear the consequences. The Court of Audit found fault with 21 out of 37 randomly audited cases.
Often a lack of transparency
The range is broad. For example, properties remained in the system even though they had long since been sold. Inheritances were not checked for their value. The city accepted the claim that agricultural land was worthless. A landlord of a 40-hectare plot of land was not informed that he would have to sell his assets under certain circumstances if he received minimum benefits. Still others withdrew applications when the authority requested documents relating to the sale of apartments.
Chaos in the files
The biggest criticism is directed at the chaos in the documentation. The electronic SOWISO system was often not used correctly. Notes on financial circumstances were forgotten and the information was so confusing that case workers wasted valuable time searching.
Court of Audit calls for improvements
The City Court of Audit demands that MA 40 finalize clear and comprehensive processes and implement them consistently in order to improve reconciliation. In addition, employees should be trained, documentation in the SOWISO system should be standardized and regular land register and population register searches should be ensured.
Twelve schools - ten in Favoriten, two in Hernals and one in Ottakring - were randomly inspected by the City Court of Audit for structural safety. Ten of them were found to have "serious deficiencies", two even "imminent danger". The list of complaints ranges from crumbling facades and unsecured light wells to tripping hazards in open spaces and affects both old and new school buildings. MA 56, the municipal education authority, intends to comply with the individual recommendations for repairs, but in some cases also refers to the responsibility of the federal government via the Education Directorate. However, the reports of the City Court of Audit also show that most pupils injure themselves on - perfectly good - stairs or on windows and doors.
After-school children ate poisonous plant
Four children tasted the seeds of a plant in their after-school garden in 2022. This led to vomiting and a rescue operation. The plant was a poisonous laburnum. The City Court of Audit criticized the fact that it had been planted there. Before the incident, the City Court had suggested that all poisonous plants be removed. The Municipal Gardens (MA 42) had reacted, but apparently not consistently enough.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.