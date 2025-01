Will “we” soon be Chancellor again?

It was 61 years ago that Josef Klaus was sworn in as Austrian Chancellor. Born in Mauthen (now Kötschach-Mauthen), the black heavyweight had previously not only been Governor of Salzburg, but also Finance Minister in the Gorbach government from 1961 to 1963. With his chancellorship, Klaus also took over the federal ÖVP from 1964 to 1970. 61 years later, a man born in Carinthia now has another chance of becoming chancellor. For now the time has come for Herbert Kickl from Radenthein.