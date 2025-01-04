Crisis summit in the Chancellery: Coalition on the brink

Nehammer's possible successors

Meanwhile, there is already speculation about possible successors to ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer. A comeback of the young former chancellor Sebastian Kurz is apparently becoming more and more likely. According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, the most prominent opponent is Karoline Edtstadler from Salzburg, who has powerful advocates in the party - but is also considered a confidante of Kurz. However, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, General of the Chamber of Commerce, is likely to be out of the race. The next party executive is due to meet on Sunday or Epiphany. Either the rest of the Zuckerl or Karl Nehammer's successor will then be debated. If the negotiations fail, he will hand over the party chairmanship himself.