Crisis summit in the Chancellery: Coalition on the brink
The rest of the Zuckerl coalition is also in danger of collapsing on Saturday, or Sunday at the latest. Since Saturday afternoon, ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler have been trying to save what can still be saved at a crisis summit. But the situation seems hopeless. The first personnel debates are already underway.
After the NEOS withdrew from the coalition negotiations, the ÖVP and SPÖ are now trying to form a coalition. Both parties have been negotiating in the Federal Chancellery since 1 p.m., without the participants showing themselves to the waiting journalists in advance. However, a government alliance between the two parties would probably only be very weakly secured, as they only have one mandate overhang in the National Council after the elections on September 29.
First pause for thought
Behind closed doors, the two party leaders Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Babler (SPÖ) are trying to save what can be saved. As the "Krone" found out, but probably in vain. After just an hour or so, the talks were paused and the negotiations threatened to collapse. At the last moment, however, the decision was made to continue. "However, the talks no longer have much chance of success," says an insider.
One background: ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer will not back down from his election promise and agree to wealth taxes, as demanded by the SPÖ. According to its own statements, the SPÖ only wants to defend itself against pension cuts and real wage losses in the public sector, while banks and corporations are "spared savings despite horrendous excess profits". The fronts seem to have hardened.
Nehammer's possible successors
Meanwhile, there is already speculation about possible successors to ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer. A comeback of the young former chancellor Sebastian Kurz is apparently becoming more and more likely. According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, the most prominent opponent is Karoline Edtstadler from Salzburg, who has powerful advocates in the party - but is also considered a confidante of Kurz. However, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, General of the Chamber of Commerce, is likely to be out of the race. The next party executive is due to meet on Sunday or Epiphany. Either the rest of the Zuckerl or Karl Nehammer's successor will then be debated. If the negotiations fail, he will hand over the party chairmanship himself.
