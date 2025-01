80 km/h on the A2 near Wiener Neudorf is now fixed

Why? "For 30 years, hundreds of families have been living there above the legal limit in terms of noise and pollutant emissions," says Janschka. A thirteen-metre-high noise barrier was built - the highest in Austria, by the way. "After that, we were still above the permitted limit," says Janschka. "And I already knew back then that it wouldn't do much good. Nowhere else in Austria is it as loud as here". And so he fought on.