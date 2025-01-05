After hand surgery
Feurstein names date for his race comeback
ÖSV newcomer Lukas Feurstein's season so far has been like a rollercoaster. His first podium finish at the super-G in Beaver Creek was followed by a broken metacarpal bone and an operation. After the Vorarlberg native had to miss Bormio, the 23-year-old is now aiming for a classic comeback.
"My left hand is still swollen and hurts," admits Lukas Feurstein. "But that was foreseeable. My doctor said straight away that it would probably take three weeks for the pain to get better and six weeks for it to be really good again."
As a reminder: The man from Mellau broke a metacarpal bone during giant slalom training in Saalbach on December 18, but three days later he finished 28th in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden with a special splint and scored three World Cup points. "However, that was anything but pleasant," reveals Feurstein, who had secured the ÖSV men's first podium finish of the winter in third place in the Beaver Creek super-G.
Instead of competing in the giant slalom in Alta Badia the following day, the 23-year-old went straight to the Kettenbrücke Sanatorium in Innsbruck, where he was successfully operated on 13 days ago by doctor Christian Deml. "As a bone splinter had twisted, a tendon was torn and an operation would have been unavoidable sooner or later anyway, we decided to have the operation immediately," explains the customs athlete.
Preparation in Saalbach
The forced break should not last long. "The plan is for me to be back at the start of the giant slalom in Adelboden on January 11," hopes the head skier, who wants to join the ÖSV team training in Saalbach next week. "Provided it works as hoped on the skis. Last time I had problems holding a glass of water..."
The good news: the injury should definitely be completely healed by the World Championship Super-G on February 7. "I'm also very happy about that," says Feurstein with a grin, adding: "But to be there, I still have to present myself well in the next few races."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
