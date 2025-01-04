Was also at the Olympics
Salzburg freeski ace Matej Svancer is the red-white-red hope for the World Cup event in the Wörthersee stadium - he even trains partly at Lake Faak. A real Carinthian is no longer among the ski freestylers - but with Luca Tribondeau from Lavanttal, our province once even had an Olympian in this discipline.
The 28-year-old from Lavanttal ended his career in 2017 at the age of 21. Which was actually quite impressive. Fourth place at the X-Games in 2014 in Big Air, 14th place at the 2014 Olympics in Slopestyle - as well as three World Championship participations, a Junior World Championship bronze medal and Big Air World Cup places 14 in Milan, 16 in Quebec and 19 in Gladbach.
At the latter venue, Luca even jumped in a stadium in 2016 - or rather, jumped into a stadium. A mega ramp was also installed at Borussia Park, and the athletes then landed in the small field hockey arena, which is not comparable to the Wörthersee Stadium. "It was cool, Sportfreunde Stiller played - but the atmosphere was great because of them, not so much because of us players," grins Tribondeau, who hardly follows the sport anymore and is not on site in Klagenfurt.
"I prefer to go freeriding, I have my film and photo projects," says the family dad, who believes that snowboard queen Anna Gasser and freeski ace Matej Svancer can both win from an Austrian perspective.
Austria's freeskiing ace Matej Svancer already knows how to ride the ramp in the Klagenfurt stadium! Because at the World Cup in Chur (Sz), the Salzburg native, who was born in the Czech Republic, jumped to first place on exactly the same hill. "To win, you need good tricks that look good - it's that simple," says the 20-year-old in a nutshell
"The landing is a bit different than in Switzerland - harder and icier, which doesn't make it any easier mentally. But it's less of a problem for us skiers because we have more flexibility in our legs."
He won't be jumping the qualifiers until this Saturday morning. "It's exhausting when you have both on the same day - but first I have to qualify," says Svancer.
He doesn't want to be impressed by the more than 10,000 fans in the Wörthersee Stadium: "We often only have 100 people watching. But I don't want to put so much pressure on myself - others have that."
What's more: "You can hear the landings louder because the sound always comes back." As an army athlete, Svancer is stationed at the base in Faak. "I show up every now and then."
