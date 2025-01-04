At the latter venue, Luca even jumped in a stadium in 2016 - or rather, jumped into a stadium. A mega ramp was also installed at Borussia Park, and the athletes then landed in the small field hockey arena, which is not comparable to the Wörthersee Stadium. "It was cool, Sportfreunde Stiller played - but the atmosphere was great because of them, not so much because of us players," grins Tribondeau, who hardly follows the sport anymore and is not on site in Klagenfurt.