Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

68 million views

Second “Squid Game” season gets off to a flying start

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 07:50

The drama about seemingly harmless but ultimately deadly children's games is the most successful Netflix series ever. The second season of the Korean production "Squid Game" has now got off to a strong start. It was viewed around 68 million times worldwide within four days.

0 Kommentare

This is according to the latest Netflix weekly charts (23 to 29 December), which were published on Tuesday evening. The seven new episodes (between 50 and 75 minutes long) went online on December 26. The number of views on the Netflix streaming service is not quite the same as the number of viewers for traditional television. It is a mathematical figure that, according to Netflix, is calculated by dividing the hours watched by the duration of the respective production.

Korean series was a surprise success in fall 2021
A total of 265 million views were recorded for the nine episodes of season one in the first 90 days or so of fall 2021 - more than for any other Netflix series to date. After the second "Squid Game" season, there will be a third - and final - season in 2025.

Season two of "Squid Game" does not provide a satisfying conclusion; instead, fans are left with a cliffhanger, i.e. an open ending. The first season of "Squid Game" was also praised three years ago for its criticism of society and capitalism - growing inequality, discrimination against social minorities and extreme pressure to perform are all themes, coupled with a great deal of violence.

"Squid Game" actually has everything that works well globally. (Bild: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)
"Squid Game" actually has everything that works well globally.
(Bild: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

Series creator: "Squid Game" has global identification potential
Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk (53) recently told the German Press Agency how he explains the global success. "Every series has its own local and cultural code. But although 'Squid Game' is a non-English-language series, it is a story that people can identify with - regardless of language, culture, religion or ethnicity." The visuals also obviously appeal to people across borders.

"Squid Game" actually has everything that works well globally: Cult sequences that can be shared on TikTok, for example, squeaky-colorful and computer game-like locations, masks and suits that can be marketed well during cultural customs such as Carnival and Halloween.

The gruesome and (mostly) anonymous "soldiers" with their masks and pink overalls, who monitor the games and mercilessly shoot the eliminated players in their green tracksuits, are particularly recognizable.

Main character wants to blow up the nasty game from the inside
And that's what it's all about: 456 people, often with very high debts, are abducted to an island every year by a mysterious organization. There they have to take part in several Korean children's games, only one of which is not fatal. Whoever passes them all wins the jackpot of 45.6 billion won (currently around 30 million euros).

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who won the first season's "Squid Game" as player 456, wants to find the people behind the nasty competition and put an end to their malicious activities. But the path to dismantling the organization proves difficult. That's why 456 gets back on board to smash the "octopus game" from the inside: "Guys, I've seen this damn game before! We're all going to get killed!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf