Peuerbach New Year’s Eve run with a few contenders for victory

Yibeltal Gashahun, the national U20 champion over 3,000 m, will be competing from Ethiopia, while Filmon Dawit from Eritrea will be making his debut in Europe. "I am convinced that we will see an extremely exciting race in the men's ace race, as the favorites from three different African running nations will be at the start," said OC boss Carsten Eich. The German Florian Bremm will try to successfully defend his title from last year.