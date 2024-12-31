Happy New Year
Prosit 2025: look back on the past year with gratitude
There are many New Year's resolutions - but instead of dealing with new hurdles, happiness often lies in the past. The "Krone" spoke to Carinthians about what they would like to take away from 2024.
With the turn of the year, they are just around the corner again: New Year's resolutions. While many people set themselves ambitious goals to become fitter, healthier or more successful, it often doesn't hurt to take a look at the past. Focus on gratitude and taking away positive experiences from the old year and not setting goals that are often thrown overboard after a month.
"A bit of everything, but not too much of anything"
"It's not the lucky ones who are grateful. It is the grateful who are happy," as the philosopher Francis Bacon once said. At the age of 97, Stefanie Eicher from Friesach is generally grateful for her life, that she has always had a job and earned her own money. "What I would like to take with me from 2024 is my health, in life you should take care of your health - that means - a little bit of everything, but not too much of anything," advises the experienced pensioner, who also gives the younger generation the following tip: "If possible, you should never depend on anyone, stand on your own two feet and go through life self-determined."
"I found myself again last year"
For many, gratitude means appreciating the little things in life. Whether it's the support of friends and family, personal successes or simply the beauty of nature - all of these experiences shape our lives. "In 2024, I found myself again," reveals Sabrina Lackner (30) from Heiligenblut and heads into the new year with confidence. She is grateful for her family and friends, who helped her in a difficult situation in 2024. "I'm very happy about that. I want to take my new, old self with me into 2025 so that I can experience a year full of positive events with my son - and I'm already looking forward to my vacation." The 30-year-old has already made a few New Year's resolutions, but has never kept them. "This year, I'm going to spend New Year's Eve quietly with my son and my nephew."
"Life is too short and too beautiful to be annoyed"
The combination of gratitude and taking positive experiences with you can not only improve your own quality of life, but also promote your general well-being. "When I was younger, I made lots of New Year's resolutions - be it work-related, sport-related or family-related. In the course of the first week, I discarded them all," laughs Edith Defner-Rainer (70). Together with husband Robert, they will spend the New Year in Salzburg: "With my first great love, who I had when I was 15, and where we are still in contact. My mother also thought he was so nice and made sure we stayed in touch throughout our lives. We celebrate New Year's Eve together with his family." In general, Defner-Rainer is a very content person, something she inherited from her father. "Please don't make a big 'pahö' out of little things. Life is too short and too beautiful to be bothered by little things." The couple's wish for the future is that their children and grandchildren can grow old just as carefree as they do.
"Keep dreams and goals in your head and heart"
Philipp Bürger from Krumpendorf has already made a few New Year's resolutions - and 80 percent of them have been kept, says the father of two. "I want to maintain my healthy lifestyle from 2024. Accidents happen all the time or you get ill - which wasn't the case this year - and I want to take that with me into old age," says the 36-year-old, who will spend New Year's Eve with his family, enjoying small fireworks and pouring wax. In the future, Bürger hopes that the economic situation in Austria will improve again compared to the EU and that everyone will be able to work and have a good life. "I want to keep my dreams and goals, which I already had in 2024, in my head and heart, even if they won't come true in the foreseeable future, they should still remain a part of me."
When the clocks strike midnight on New Year's Eve, it's time for a fresh start. But instead of focusing only on what still needs to be achieved, we should also pause and carry gratitude in our hearts for what has been. 2025 can be a year full of opportunities - if we are prepared to take the good things from the past and carry them into the future.
