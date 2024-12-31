Prosit 2025: look back on the past year with gratitude

"Life is too short and too beautiful to be annoyed"

The combination of gratitude and taking positive experiences with you can not only improve your own quality of life, but also promote your general well-being. "When I was younger, I made lots of New Year's resolutions - be it work-related, sport-related or family-related. In the course of the first week, I discarded them all," laughs Edith Defner-Rainer (70). Together with husband Robert, they will spend the New Year in Salzburg: "With my first great love, who I had when I was 15, and where we are still in contact. My mother also thought he was so nice and made sure we stayed in touch throughout our lives. We celebrate New Year's Eve together with his family." In general, Defner-Rainer is a very content person, something she inherited from her father. "Please don't make a big 'pahö' out of little things. Life is too short and too beautiful to be bothered by little things." The couple's wish for the future is that their children and grandchildren can grow old just as carefree as they do.