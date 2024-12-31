“Kampcenter” in the town center now falls through

Huge thorn, powerful critics. .

The wasteland in the heart of Zwettl is like a huge thorn in the side of the otherwise fit people of the Waldviertel, because over the years, the town leadership had really gone to great lengths for the shopping center project in order to bring more life back into the town center with this idea. Powerful critics, such as Christof Kastner from the trade group of the same name, came out against the "Kampcenter", as it was called during the planning process. Nevertheless, the zoning was changed to "core building land for retail facilities" in 2017.