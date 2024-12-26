Gulf states demand Israel’s withdrawal from Syria

Following the fall of Syria's ruler Bashar al-Assad a good two weeks ago, Israel's army invaded the buffer zone to Syria on the Golan Heights and is apparently considering longer-term control of the area. The soldiers entered an area that is under UN supervision in accordance with the 1974 ceasefire agreement. According to the leadership in Jerusalem, they want to prevent armed groups from attacking Israel from the high plateau. The area on this side of the ceasefire line was conquered by Israel in the Six-Day War in 1967 and unilaterally annexed in 1981.