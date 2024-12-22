This event will make your eyes light up

Only five more sleeps, then it's that time again! On December 27, the legendary charity tournament of soccer legends will take place in the Graz Sportpark. The event organized by the Lions Club Graz - all proceeds go to needy families as well as needy and sick children in the region - will be held for the fifth time. And Sturm and Mario Haas have a score to settle. Last year, city rivals GAK demystified the Blacks and won the tournament for the first time.