Graz Legends Tournament
This event will make your eyes light up
The time has come right after Christmas! On December 27 (kick-off from 3 p.m., admission from 2 p.m.), the Lions Club Graz invites you to the fifth charity indoor soccer tournament of legends at the Raiffeisen Sportpark. The tournament is sold out, 3000 fans are expected - the "Krone" presents the magic of the soccer stars of yesteryear, reports in the newspaper and on digital channels.
Only five more sleeps, then it's that time again! On December 27, the legendary charity tournament of soccer legends will take place in the Graz Sportpark. The event organized by the Lions Club Graz - all proceeds go to needy families as well as needy and sick children in the region - will be held for the fifth time. And Sturm and Mario Haas have a score to settle. Last year, city rivals GAK demystified the Blacks and won the tournament for the first time.
Of course, the event would be impossible without strong partners. "Cooperation and solidarity are the basic idea and the heart of the charity legend tournament," says Georg Schneider, CEO of Grazer Wechselseitige Versicherung AG. "These values are also particularly important to us at GRAWE. In addition to the sporting experience, it is an opportunity to support people who need our help. Sport unites - and only together can we bring about positive change."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
