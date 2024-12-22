The last guest in the inn was a criminal

"Suddenly I see that someone is lying there"

"I went down to the restaurant after getting up. I actually always do that. Then I saw that there was still a light on in the room. I thought to myself that my staff had forgotten to turn it off and went into the room. Suddenly I saw that someone was lying on the floor, asleep. I tried to wake the man up. He was very drunk," says Roither, who also rents out rooms, explaining how the confrontation with the unwanted "guest" went: "I asked him what he wanted. 'Yes, to sleep', the guy said. I said that that wasn't possible and that it was trespassing. Then I wanted to know who he was. He gave me his wallet, but there was no ID in it and no money either."