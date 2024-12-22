Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"No change"

Discordant tones around the blue and yellow national anthem

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 09:00

Oh homeland, to love you ... Once again this year, the authors' union IG Autorinnen und Autoren called for the national anthem to be changed. The governor countered: "We are proud of our country and will not be unsettled!"

0 Kommentare

The discussion was actually already over. Now the dispute over the Lower Austrian anthem has flared up again over the national holiday and is even clouding the Christmas truce.

Rewrite the work?
Once again, the authors' union IG Autorinnen und Autoren is calling for the Lower Austrian national anthem to be rewritten. This year, the Governor once again clearly rejects this demand: "I am happy to repeat myself on this issue. In Lower Austria, we stand by the work. We will not change our anthem, but will continue to sing it with pride and enthusiasm."

Close scrutiny in 2023
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner recalls the process that preceded this decision: back in 2023, IG Autorinnen und Autoren criticized the national anthem and demanded a change. As a result, the provincial government appointed a high-caliber commission of historians to critically examine the national anthem. The commission subsequently presented a 91-page report in which it described the text of the anthem as "unproblematic".

Zitat Icon

Our anthem remains our anthem - today and tomorrow.

(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner

Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER

The chairman of the commission, Prof. Stefan Karner, emphasized in September 2023: The text of the anthem is "neither xenophobic nor anti-Semitic". Mikl-Leitner: "In Lower Austria, we take a critical look at our past, but we are just as proud of our homeland. Our anthem is an expression of this solidarity with our country."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf