"No change"
Discordant tones around the blue and yellow national anthem
Oh homeland, to love you ... Once again this year, the authors' union IG Autorinnen und Autoren called for the national anthem to be changed. The governor countered: "We are proud of our country and will not be unsettled!"
The discussion was actually already over. Now the dispute over the Lower Austrian anthem has flared up again over the national holiday and is even clouding the Christmas truce.
Rewrite the work?
Once again, the authors' union IG Autorinnen und Autoren is calling for the Lower Austrian national anthem to be rewritten. This year, the Governor once again clearly rejects this demand: "I am happy to repeat myself on this issue. In Lower Austria, we stand by the work. We will not change our anthem, but will continue to sing it with pride and enthusiasm."
Close scrutiny in 2023
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner recalls the process that preceded this decision: back in 2023, IG Autorinnen und Autoren criticized the national anthem and demanded a change. As a result, the provincial government appointed a high-caliber commission of historians to critically examine the national anthem. The commission subsequently presented a 91-page report in which it described the text of the anthem as "unproblematic".
Our anthem remains our anthem - today and tomorrow.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
The chairman of the commission, Prof. Stefan Karner, emphasized in September 2023: The text of the anthem is "neither xenophobic nor anti-Semitic". Mikl-Leitner: "In Lower Austria, we take a critical look at our past, but we are just as proud of our homeland. Our anthem is an expression of this solidarity with our country."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.