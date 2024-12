When the roast burns and the tinsel flies

The home should sparkle, the roast should be as Instagram-worthy as possible. Grandma Elisabeth expects the presents to arrive punctually at 6 pm - without any discussions. As soon as the bell rings, many living rooms turn into emotional boxing rings at Christmas. But why is the Christmas peace so fragile? Lea Salis from the Institute for Social Services (ifs) Family Counseling puts it in a nutshell: "Particularly high expectations have a great potential to be disappointed. This is because, on the one hand, they are different for every person and, on the other, they are very susceptible to disruption because a lot of unpredictable things can happen."