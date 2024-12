Smoking and schnapps on the Scherzerl

Elias is currently hiding behind the Christmas tree, but when Grandma Marianne sits down at the kitchen table and unpacks the children's books, the quartet is ready to go in no time at all. Yesterday was a busy day for the children at Prentnergut. Not just because the Christ Child was there. Because the three-generation Pernkopf family always has a lot to do on the organic farm. And traditions are upheld there, especially at Christmas.