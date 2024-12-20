Most beautiful hiking routes
Winter tour from Latschau to Grabs
This circular hike in the Montafon leads past the historic sawmill and through the tranquil Maisäß landscape from Latschau via Gafadura - or Snüel - to Grabs.
The village of Latschau is located in the Montafon between the municipalities of Tschagguns and Vandans at an altitude of around 1000 meters. The Illwerke-VKW reservoir at the foot of the Golmerhang and the Krestakopf is a defining feature of the landscape. A natural hollow was used and further deepened for the construction of the reservoir. The basin consists of two parts. When the water level is high, the two basins are connected via the intermediate dam. The water stored there is transferred to Rodundwerk I and Rondundwerk II in Vandans for power generation. The middle station of the Golmerbahn cable car, which provides access to the ski area of the same name, is also located near the reservoir. The starting point for today's tour is the Latschau hiking parking lot. From there, you first follow a groomed trail across the adjacent meadow to just before the Hotel Montabella. Then follow the single-track road until you reach a junction and turn left.
Tips & info
Type: short circular hike
Duration: around two and a half hours
Starting point: Latschau hiking parking lot opposite the fire station
Ascent: around 390 meters in altitude
Equipment: (winter) hiking boots with good tread soles as well as water-repellent clothing adapted to the weather in layers, hiking poles if required
Refreshment stops: Grabs mountain inn (closed on Wednesdays), Sulzfluh inn in Latschau
Public transport: Bus route 601 (for example from Tschagguns train station to Latschau power station and then a few minutes' walk to the Latschau fire station)
Harnessing the power of water
The route now leads slightly downhill and past the "Alte Säge", also known as the "Mühli-Ferdi Säge". The field name is a combination of the first name of the former owner and a flour mill that operated in the immediate vicinity until the 20th century. The historic farmer's saw was probably built around 1790 - the water power required to operate it was obtained from the Rasafei stream. In 1907, Josef Loretz rebuilt the saw and equipped it with a more powerful mechanism. The water wheel, gearbox and saw frame were renewed, significantly increasing the cutting capacity. The used mechanical parts probably came from a sawmill on the "Mühlbach" in Frastanz that had been closed down in the same year. Before the conversion, a saw cut took up to two hours, but the renovations reduced this time to around five minutes. According to the information board attached to the building, the current condition of the historic structure is essentially the same as it was in 1907. The saw is still fully functional and is operated as a museum.
The natural phenomenon of the crested ice
In geomorphology (landform science, note),ridge ice is the name given to small, bundled ice needles that appear to "grow" out of the earth. These form on vegetation-free or vegetation-poor, fine-grained and not completely frozen soils - preferably in alpine regions. For this natural phenomenon to occur, the ground must be wet or at least moist and free of snow and the ambient temperature must be below zero degrees Celsius. When the water in the ground freezes, it expands and reaches the earth's surface through small cavities. It emerges from the ground in the form of ice needles perpendicular to the cooling surface, whereby the lateral expansion is determined by the cross-section of the cavity. If additional water from deeper and therefore warmer soil layers is deposited, which then also freezes and expands, ice needles can grow up to 30 centimetres long. Because special soil requirements are needed for the growth process, ridge ice does not form everywhere. A similar phenomenon during the cold season is hair ice (or ice wool), which can be observed on dead wood. However, it is formed by the mycelium of winter-active fungi, whose metabolism produces gases that displace the water present in the wood to the surface, where it then freezes into wool-like threads.
Soon after the "Alte Säge" you come to a small bridge that crosses the Rasafeibach stream. Now there are two options: Even before the bridge, a path turns off to the right and leads steeply uphill through a wooded area and on via Sanüel to Grabs. This is the more direct route, but it is not prepared and is more strenuous. Alternatively, you can cross the bridge and continue along the Gafazutweg (Aquaweg). Via the Gafadura area, the route also leads uphill towards Sanüel. Once you reach the top, turn left again and continue along the wide path to Grabs. As you are almost constantly in the long shadow of the mountains, the temperatures are below the daily average and sections of the path can sometimes be icy. You soon reach the highest point of the hike (approx. 1400 meters). There, virtually at the foot of the Tschaggunser Mittagsspitze, you will find the Berggasthof Grabs. The restaurant is open every day except Wednesday and invites you to take a leisurely break. Afterwards, you return to the starting point via the Grabsweg and the Ziegerbergstraße.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.