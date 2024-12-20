Winter tour from Latschau to Grabs

In geomorphology (landform science, note),ridge ice is the name given to small, bundled ice needles that appear to "grow" out of the earth. These form on vegetation-free or vegetation-poor, fine-grained and not completely frozen soils - preferably in alpine regions. For this natural phenomenon to occur, the ground must be wet or at least moist and free of snow and the ambient temperature must be below zero degrees Celsius. When the water in the ground freezes, it expands and reaches the earth's surface through small cavities. It emerges from the ground in the form of ice needles perpendicular to the cooling surface, whereby the lateral expansion is determined by the cross-section of the cavity. If additional water from deeper and therefore warmer soil layers is deposited, which then also freezes and expands, ice needles can grow up to 30 centimetres long. Because special soil requirements are needed for the growth process, ridge ice does not form everywhere. A similar phenomenon during the cold season is hair ice (or ice wool), which can be observed on dead wood. However, it is formed by the mycelium of winter-active fungi, whose metabolism produces gases that displace the water present in the wood to the surface, where it then freezes into wool-like threads.