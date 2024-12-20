Citigroup's involvement creates air and trust with banks

The fact is that the announcement on Tuesday evening that the investment bank Citigroup has been brought in to support the talks with existing and potential new investors gives the company a lot of breathing space. Especially for the banks and institutions that are already financing the company, it seems credible that liquidity can be secured by taking on new shareholders - or possibly even a new owner. It would then be possible to manage the restructuring together and hopefully save as many jobs as possible in the region in and around Mattighofen.