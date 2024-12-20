4 days before Christmas
Is there a chance for KTM to win the fight for survival? Three weeks after the opening of insolvency proceedings, the first hearings in the restructuring proceedings of the motorcycle manufacturer's three companies will take place today, Friday. Much depends on the impressions of the restructuring administrators as to whether the insolvency judge will give a thumbs up for the continuation.
It is a marathon of appointments for the insolvency judge, for the creditors' representatives and for the restructuring administrators: today, Friday, the first reporting sessions for the three companies that have slipped into insolvency are taking place at two-hour intervals: first the appointment for KTM AG, then the one for KTM Components GmbH and then the one for KTM Forschungs und Entwicklungs GmbH.
The first date is the most important: only if the insolvency judge gives KTM AG the thumbs up and thus enables the motorcycle manufacturer to continue as a going concern will the directly affiliated companies, which have also been restructured, be able to continue.
Will there be a big surprise or will there still be hope for the company's continued existence, whatever form that may take? Four days before Christmas, the first fateful day for KTM will bring a lot of clarity. And even though the vote on the restructuring plan is still two months away, the creditors will get their first answers behind closed doors.
Restructuring administrators report on the last few weeks
How do the lawyers perceive the situation? How do they assess the management's decisions? Are they on course to achieve the restructuring? Can self-administration remain in place or must it be withdrawn from the company? The reports of the restructuring administrators Peter Vogl (KTM AG), Robert Tremel (KTM Components GmbH) and Franz Mitterbauer (KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH) are eagerly awaited.
Pierer is not present in court
Who is there from KTM? Gottfried Neumeister from the management of Pierer Mobility, who has been working alongside Stefan Pierer since the beginning of September, has announced his attendance. Pierer himself is not present today. There is also no obligation for the KTM managers to be present at the meetings.
Citigroup's involvement creates air and trust with banks
The fact is that the announcement on Tuesday evening that the investment bank Citigroup has been brought in to support the talks with existing and potential new investors gives the company a lot of breathing space. Especially for the banks and institutions that are already financing the company, it seems credible that liquidity can be secured by taking on new shareholders - or possibly even a new owner. It would then be possible to manage the restructuring together and hopefully save as many jobs as possible in the region in and around Mattighofen.
