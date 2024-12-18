Real estate deal
Only one million euros paid for Weyregg school
15,000 square meters of space in a prime location overlooking Lake Attersee: the buyer only pays when the property is rededicated.
For the Green Party member Severin Mayr, the real estate deal on Lake Attersee is characterized by "questions, dubiousness, inconsistencies and, above all, secrecy". But one thing at a time: On December 4, 2023, signatures were placed under a 23-page contract between Landesimmobiliengesellschaft (LIG) and VIWE Immobilien GmbH.
Promising social use in a prime location
The old agricultural school, including 15,000 square meters of land, was sold at a price of 3.6 million euros. The state agreed to the deal following a tender because the private investor group had promised a social use for the old building. This appealed to the state politicians. There was talk of a school where carers (for the elderly and sick) would be trained. However, this is now coming to light: Only one million euros has been paid to the state so far. The rest of the purchase price, i.e. 2.6 million euros, will only be paid when the use of the property is clear, i.e. when it is rededicated.
The whole thing is simply adventurous. New details are coming to light all the time, and you wonder what was negotiated behind closed doors.
"Nobody believes in building a school anymore"
What was previously ruled out is suddenly apparently possible: tourist use as a hotel, the construction of chalets or conversion into building land. "Nobody believes in building a school anymore," says Weyregg. Club chairman and member of parliament Mayr says: "It seems as if this whole deal has always been a vehicle to provide private investors with a prime piece of land on Lake Attersee for their inclined use. The fact that the entire purchase price is only then to be paid is the icing on the cake."
