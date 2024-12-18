Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Real estate deal

Only one million euros paid for Weyregg school

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 16:00

15,000 square meters of space in a prime location overlooking Lake Attersee: the buyer only pays when the property is rededicated.

0 Kommentare

For the Green Party member Severin Mayr, the real estate deal on Lake Attersee is characterized by "questions, dubiousness, inconsistencies and, above all, secrecy". But one thing at a time: On December 4, 2023, signatures were placed under a 23-page contract between Landesimmobiliengesellschaft (LIG) and VIWE Immobilien GmbH.

Promising social use in a prime location
The old agricultural school, including 15,000 square meters of land, was sold at a price of 3.6 million euros. The state agreed to the deal following a tender because the private investor group had promised a social use for the old building. This appealed to the state politicians. There was talk of a school where carers (for the elderly and sick) would be trained. However, this is now coming to light: Only one million euros has been paid to the state so far. The rest of the purchase price, i.e. 2.6 million euros, will only be paid when the use of the property is clear, i.e. when it is rededicated.

Zitat Icon

The whole thing is simply adventurous. New details are coming to light all the time, and you wonder what was negotiated behind closed doors.

Der Jugendsprecher der Grünen im Landtag, Severin Mayr, protestiert gegen die harte Linie der Freiheitlichen bei den Ausgehzeiten. (Bild: Grüne OÖ)

Grünen-Klubobmann Severin Mayr

Bild: Grüne OÖ

"Nobody believes in building a school anymore"
What was previously ruled out is suddenly apparently possible: tourist use as a hotel, the construction of chalets or conversion into building land. "Nobody believes in building a school anymore," says Weyregg. Club chairman and member of parliament Mayr says: "It seems as if this whole deal has always been a vehicle to provide private investors with a prime piece of land on Lake Attersee for their inclined use. The fact that the entire purchase price is only then to be paid is the icing on the cake." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf