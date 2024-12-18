Only one million euros paid for Weyregg school

Promising social use in a prime location

The old agricultural school, including 15,000 square meters of land, was sold at a price of 3.6 million euros. The state agreed to the deal following a tender because the private investor group had promised a social use for the old building. This appealed to the state politicians. There was talk of a school where carers (for the elderly and sick) would be trained. However, this is now coming to light: Only one million euros has been paid to the state so far. The rest of the purchase price, i.e. 2.6 million euros, will only be paid when the use of the property is clear, i.e. when it is rededicated.