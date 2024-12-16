More sexual freedoms for people with disabilities

Penalty limits will also be increased

This long-awaited amendment to the law also includes other key points. The current penalties were set back in 2001 and have remained unchanged since then. These will now be valorized and in some cases also increased. This applies in particular to the excitement of disorderly noise (from 1450 euros to 3000 euros), the proper keeping or driving of dogs (from 500 euros to 750 euros or from 10,000 euros to 12,000 euros), begging (from 500 euros to 750 euros or from 5000 euros to 5500 euros), maintaining public decency (from 360 euros to 750 euros), the lawful exercise of prostitution (there are a total of four increases here) and defamation (from 215 euros to 450 euros).