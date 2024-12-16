"A milestone"
More sexual freedoms for people with disabilities
The amendment to the provincial police law in Tyrol has been in the works for years. Now it is ready, it will be passed in the government meeting on Tuesday and submitted to the state parliament for approval again in February 2025. The "Krone" knows all the details.
The initial situation is as follows: There is a fundamental ban on prostitution outside of officially licensed brothels for sexual services. However, the right to self-determination is one of the central principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the implementation of which is also being promoted in Tyrol. The right to sexual self-determination is part of the right to a self-determined life and naturally also applies to people with disabilities.
For years, the heads of the responsible politicians and representatives have been spinning as to how this can be put into practice in Tyrol. Now the solution is on the table: the provincial police law had to be amended and is now available in a finalized version. The "Tiroler Krone" already knows all the details:
Age of majority and mandatory consultation
This amendment to the law will make it possible to provide sexual services to people of legal age with disabilities on their private premises, in facilities for people with disabilities and in all retirement, residential and nursing homes. For this reason, a corresponding exception to the general prohibition is enshrined in law.
Prostitutes must meet certain personal requirements: They must be of legal age, take advantage of a counseling appointment at an appropriate counseling facility such as iBUS - a counseling center based in Innsbruck - before engaging in them for the first time and meet the health requirements of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases Act.
The respective district authority issues photo ID
Originally, LR Astrid Mair (ÖVP) envisaged a disclosure requirement instead of personal requirements for prostitutes. However, both regulations have the same background: they are provisions that link prostitution to certain criteria within the scope of the exception and make it easier to control. The aim is to prevent opening the door to illegal prostitution.
Facts and figures
According to the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, 760,300 people with "registered disabilities" currently live in Austria. In other federal states, sexual accompaniment in care homes and at home is already permitted.
As soon as prostitutes have been found to be free of sexually transmitted diseases at the initial examination, the district administrative authority must issue them with a photo ID suitable for establishing their identity. When carrying out their work, prostitutes must carry this ID with them and hand it over to the district administrative authorities and the public security service for inspection upon request. In this way, the legality of prostitution can be effectively monitored.
Decision to be taken on Tuesday
This law will be passed at today's government meeting and then submitted to the Tyrolean state parliament for approval in February 2025. It will then come into force. One year later, this amendment will be subject to an in-depth evaluation.
"This amendment to the law is a milestone"
"People with disabilities must have the freedom to make their own decisions and shape their lives as self-determined as possible - this also applies to the area of sexuality. This amendment is a milestone in enabling sexual self-determination for such people and a commitment to the fact that we take the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities very seriously in politics and are working on its ongoing implementation in Tyrol," emphasized LR Mair, on whose initiative the amendment was drawn up.
Penalty limits will also be increased
This long-awaited amendment to the law also includes other key points. The current penalties were set back in 2001 and have remained unchanged since then. These will now be valorized and in some cases also increased. This applies in particular to the excitement of disorderly noise (from 1450 euros to 3000 euros), the proper keeping or driving of dogs (from 500 euros to 750 euros or from 10,000 euros to 12,000 euros), begging (from 500 euros to 750 euros or from 5000 euros to 5500 euros), maintaining public decency (from 360 euros to 750 euros), the lawful exercise of prostitution (there are a total of four increases here) and defamation (from 215 euros to 450 euros).
Further contents of this amendment are Creation of an exception to the special obligations for keeping and driving service dogs of the public security service and the armed forces, as well as the introduction of an obligation to notify the authorities in the event that a dog is perceived to have injured or endangered a person or animal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
