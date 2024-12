Advent drama: Death on the way home from Christmas party

Driver overlooked pedestrian

The 21-year-old had set off home on foot towards Kaumberg on Saturday morning after his company's festive Christmas party. There, his loved ones waited in vain for their Thomas. They are plunged into a sea of grief at Christmas. Because his life was extinguished in the darkness when a 48-year-old driver from Hungary overlooked the young pedestrian. The victim was thrown to the ground and injured so severely that he died instantly, despite the courageous emergency medical intervention.