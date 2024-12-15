SP candidate Prammer
Ambitious plans for Salzburger Strasse
Linz's mayoral candidates take the "Krone" to places they want to change. While the other six places in the city center voted, SPÖ front man Dietmar Prammer has asked the "Krone" to the south.
"We are here at the busiest intersection in Linz - at an important entrance to the city, where Salzburger Straße divides the city districts and traffic is almost constantly at a standstill. The fact is: everyone complains about this intersection," says the executive deputy mayor.
He is aware that you can't just get rid of the traffic like that, but at least the whole thing can be made more attractive for people on foot or by bike.
Rethinking the Interspar parking lot
"The Interspar is an important center in this part of town. Recently, there have already been talks about rethinking the large parking lot. This means that not only could additional shopping areas be created on it, but that you could also go one level lower. In addition to stores and parking spaces, an underpass could also be built there - as brightly lit as possible so that there is no new area of fear," says the 50-year-old, explaining the ambitious plans, which also include new restaurants and greenery on the other side of the street.
Precise and conscientious
What helps him in the realization of such projects: Prammer characterizes himself as precise and conscientious, he can familiarize himself well with topics in order to make serious decisions. "But I'm also a team player and like to get other people's opinions," says the Social Democrat, who calls his own four walls in St. Magdalena his absolute favorite and feel-good place in Linz. What would he do if he were elected mayor? "I wouldn't do a 'blue' Monday, but maybe I'd take the first day off to take a breather with my partner before things really get going."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
