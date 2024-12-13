More and more people are getting into debt for necessities

Overdrafts are the most expensive form of financing

However, anyone who needs "money on credit" should be careful, as interest rates can be very high. Clearly the most expensive way to borrow money is in the form of an overdraft. Banks currently charge up to 13.75 percent for this. "An installment loan offers the advantage of a fixed repayment plan with monthly installments," emphasizes the expert. However, a comparison of conditions can also significantly reduce the cost burden here, as the examples show (see chart): For example, just under 120 euros can be saved in interest over the term of a 3000 euro loan, and over 600 euros for a 15,000 euro loan.