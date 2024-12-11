Vorteilswelt
Referendums: "Can't be that wrong!"

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 11:59

The negotiators of the "Zuckerl-Koalition" made people sit up and take notice at the beginning of the week with an idea that has already been considered many times: On certain contentious issues, the people should vote on how to proceed. We asked the "Krone" community for their thoughts on this idea. We would now like to present the best comments to you.

Direct democracy has been something of an exception in Austrian history. In addition to the referendums on nuclear power (1978) and accession to the European Union (1994), there has only been one referendum on the retention of compulsory military service (2013), which was non-binding for politicians, at least according to the law. Apart from these three referendums, there were hardly any opportunities for the population to vote directly on nationwide issues.

Although referendums that have collected more than 100,000 signatures must be discussed by the National Council, they are not legally binding. As a result, the majority of petitions quickly disappear back into the drawers of parliament after a mandatory discussion round.

"Referendums are completely pointless!"
Our readers are therefore unanimous: if the government really does have plans to expand direct democracy, these must entail binding decisions (referendum). A mere question about the mood (referendum) would just be more "window-dressing".

Benutzer Avatar
Black-Skorpion
Volksbegehren ist für die Tonne weil sie sofort in der Schublade verschwinden. Was zählen würde wäre eine Volksabstimmung weil die wäre Weisungsgebunden aber das traut sich unsere Regierung nie im Leben, weil da müssten sie ja mal das tun was das Volk möchte.
Upvotes:41
Downvotes:2
Benutzer Avatar
informed-griffon16
Volksbegehren sind völlig sinnlos, denn diese werden vom Parlament völlig ignoriert.
Sinn machen nur Volksabstimmungen, die auch für die Politik verpflichtend sind.
Upvotes:35
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
angie1971
Warum nicht gleich eine Volksabstimmung? Die Volksabstimmung ist bindend auch für unsere Politiker! Alles Andere ist und bleibt Augenauswischerei.

Upvotes:23
Downvotes:1

"Can't be that wrong to let the people decide their own fate."
 If binding referendums are indeed held, this concept must be well planned and continuously evaluated. The Brexit campaign in the UK shows the dangers of this form of direct democracy. After a long advertising phase with contradictory information and an unclear trade plan, what remains is a chaotic exit from the EU from which the country has still not fully recovered.

But there are also role models: The regular referendums in Switzerland ensure a democratic system that is unique in the world and a political culture that probably makes many a democrat look enviously beyond our national borders. 

Benutzer Avatar
ZeitungLeserJosef
ich habe ein paar Jahre in der Schweiz gelebt.
Dort wird viel und auf allen Ebenen abgestimmt.
Allerdings in einer anderen politischen Kultur, sogar in einem ganz anderen politischen System.
Man müsste also zuerst mal darüber abstimmen, ob man ein System aufbauen soll, in dem die direkte Demokratie wirklich funktioniert.
Upvotes:14
Downvotes:2
Benutzer Avatar
Objektiv-betrachtet
Ich kenne ein Land auf dieser Erde das bei allen Fragen das Volk entscheiden lässt. Tipp: Sie essen gern Käse, fahren gern Ski und sind in jeder Statistik, egal ob Wohlstand, Bildung, Lebenszufriedenheit immer ganz oben. Kann wohl nicht so verkehrt sein, die Leute über ihr eigenes Schicksal bestimmen zu lassen.
Upvotes:7
Downvotes:1
Since 1848, the Swiss have been able to vote directly and democratically on more than 300 issues. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/rh2010)
Since 1848, the Swiss have been able to vote directly and democratically on more than 300 issues.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/rh2010)

Quo vadis, Austria?
Let's assume that the course for direct democracy has been successfully set, the laws passed and the procedures planned. Our original question to the community remains: What would you like to vote on?

Benutzer Avatar
OldGirl66
Migration
Sicherheit
Politiker-Haftung
ORF-Zwangsdiktat-Gebühren
Mehr Finanzkontrollen bei gewissen Bauten / Renovierungen
Notwendigkeit eines BP
Upvotes:24
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
boerny-bi29
Eine Abstimmung über die Migration wäre sinnvoll
Upvotes:23
Downvotes:8
Benutzer Avatar
IamGroot
Ganz klar. Für eine richtige Verwaltungsreform bedarf es grundlegender Verfassungsänderungen. z.B. Föderalismus abschaffen (damit könnte man wirklich nenneswerte Bürokratiethemen beseitigen denn es braucht nicht für ein und die selbe Sache 9 verschiedene Gesetze z.B. Bauordnung/Jugendschutz/Landesverfassungen/Bodenschutzgesetze/Feuer-Gefahrengesetze/Abfallwirtschaftsgesetze/..., ich brauche keine 9 Verwaltungen mit teils unterschiedlicher IT, 9 Unterschiedliche Förderregieme zusätzlich zu Bund, 9 x Unterschiede bei Bildungschancen, 9x Unterschiede bei der Kinderbetreuung, 9 x Unterschiede bei Sozialleistungen, etc...)

Dafür braucht es eine Volksabstimmung und das wäre mmn. das Zukunftsthema schlechthin um einen modernen, schlanken und leistungsfähgien Staat zu bekommen.
Upvotes:18
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
beimeinerehr
Mercosur und sonstige Bl*dheiten, die aus Brüssel kommen.
Und dann MUSS die Regierung verpflichtend bei der Ratifizierung mit NEIN abstimmen.
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
Naklara
Ich würde gerne darüber abstimmen, dass die Politik nicht zu entscheiden hat, über was abgestimmt werden kann!
Upvotes:14
Downvotes:0

What are your thoughts on direct democracy? What measures would need to be taken to successfully implement this system? What would you like to vote on? We look forward to your comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Svitak
Stefan Svitak
