Referendums: “Can’t be that wrong!”
The negotiators of the "Zuckerl-Koalition" made people sit up and take notice at the beginning of the week with an idea that has already been considered many times: On certain contentious issues, the people should vote on how to proceed. We asked the "Krone" community for their thoughts on this idea. We would now like to present the best comments to you.
Direct democracy has been something of an exception in Austrian history. In addition to the referendums on nuclear power (1978) and accession to the European Union (1994), there has only been one referendum on the retention of compulsory military service (2013), which was non-binding for politicians, at least according to the law. Apart from these three referendums, there were hardly any opportunities for the population to vote directly on nationwide issues.
Although referendums that have collected more than 100,000 signatures must be discussed by the National Council, they are not legally binding. As a result, the majority of petitions quickly disappear back into the drawers of parliament after a mandatory discussion round.
"Referendums are completely pointless!"
Our readers are therefore unanimous: if the government really does have plans to expand direct democracy, these must entail binding decisions (referendum). A mere question about the mood (referendum) would just be more "window-dressing".
Sinn machen nur Volksabstimmungen, die auch für die Politik verpflichtend sind.
"Can't be that wrong to let the people decide their own fate."
If binding referendums are indeed held, this concept must be well planned and continuously evaluated. The Brexit campaign in the UK shows the dangers of this form of direct democracy. After a long advertising phase with contradictory information and an unclear trade plan, what remains is a chaotic exit from the EU from which the country has still not fully recovered.
But there are also role models: The regular referendums in Switzerland ensure a democratic system that is unique in the world and a political culture that probably makes many a democrat look enviously beyond our national borders.
Dort wird viel und auf allen Ebenen abgestimmt.
Allerdings in einer anderen politischen Kultur, sogar in einem ganz anderen politischen System.
Man müsste also zuerst mal darüber abstimmen, ob man ein System aufbauen soll, in dem die direkte Demokratie wirklich funktioniert.
Quo vadis, Austria?
Let's assume that the course for direct democracy has been successfully set, the laws passed and the procedures planned. Our original question to the community remains: What would you like to vote on?
Sicherheit
Politiker-Haftung
ORF-Zwangsdiktat-Gebühren
Mehr Finanzkontrollen bei gewissen Bauten / Renovierungen
Notwendigkeit eines BP
Dafür braucht es eine Volksabstimmung und das wäre mmn. das Zukunftsthema schlechthin um einen modernen, schlanken und leistungsfähgien Staat zu bekommen.
Und dann MUSS die Regierung verpflichtend bei der Ratifizierung mit NEIN abstimmen.
What are your thoughts on direct democracy? What measures would need to be taken to successfully implement this system? What would you like to vote on? We look forward to your comments!
