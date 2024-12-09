ÖTV finds venue for Davis Cup match

Austria's Davis Cup team will once again play a home match in Schwechat: The ÖTV announced on Monday that the international match against Finland will take place on January 31 and February 1 at the Multiversum. The match will be played on clay. A win would be the first of two hurdles on the way to the hoped-for final tournament. It is already clear that a victory in mid-September would mean either playing Hungary away or Canada at home.