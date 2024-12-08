Combined: Lamparter narrowly misses out on a podium place

The Tyrolean missed out on another third place, which he had achieved on Saturday, by 3.4 seconds. Thomas Rettenegger finished just under two seconds behind in fifth place. A mishap that was not shown on the TV broadcast cost Lamparter the connection in the finish. "Unfortunately, I got caught on the rail and then I lost the group. The other three were really strong today," said the two-time 2021 World Champion. "Third and fourth - I can leave Lillehammer with a smile." He is slowly approaching his top form on the hill.