Big expansion plans:
Fashion retailer Fussl becomes a big player in Bavaria
In times of recession, bankruptcies and waves of redundancies, it is often forgotten that there are still domestic companies that are flourishing and expanding: The Fussl Modestraße retail chain based in Ort im Innkreis (Upper Austria) is one such company - and is currently on course for growth in Bavaria.
"Things are going well for us, our results are up on the previous year and we are very satisfied," says co-owner Ernst Mayr, who manages the business together with his brother Karl Mayr. Because demand is stable, Fussl Modestraße GmbH is now stepping up the pace and wants to expand massively in Bavaria too. Ernst Mayr also reveals what the ingredients for success are. He reveals the secret of how an Austrian company can hold its own against international chains and online competition. And he knows why things ended badly for retailers such as Esprit and Kika/Leiner.
Mayr recalls a parable about the recession in Austria and the consequences of the consumer slump: "When a group is in the wilderness and the bear comes, it eats the last one. Kika/Leiner was weak for a long time. It's still a shame for such a traditional company."
Good times for the economy will also return
The entrepreneur is convinced that the economy will soon regain momentum: "I expect major interest rate cuts in Europe relatively soon. This will make consumers want to spend more again. I believe that the good times will also return."
And Fussl Modestraße wants to benefit greatly from this: "We already have 150 stores in Austria, so we can't expand much more. But in Bavaria, where we have been represented for eight years, things are different. We only have around 50 locations there and are looking for more. After all, Bavaria has twelve million inhabitants and is geographically close to us. Our long-term goal is 100 to 150 stores."
Since 2022, Fussl has increased its annual turnover from 216 million euros to an expected 234 million euros this year. The company employs 1128 people in Austria and 296 in Germany. Mayr: "We are constantly looking for staff and could hire 30 to 40 employees immediately."
Mayr also reveals the secret of Fussl Modestraße's success factors:
- The product range: 80 percent are own brands. Fussl uses leftover production capacity from smaller, high-quality textile factories in Asia that normally produce expensive brands. These factories can also produce smaller batches at acceptable prices. Mayr: "We don't get the really cheap locations with our quantities, we only get retailers with 1000 to 2000 locations, who are primarily concerned with price. For us, it's all about quality."
- It is important to negotiate rents well. Fussl does not go to expensive locations, but is represented in many district towns in particular. Rents that were too expensive were one of the problems with competitor Esprit, for example: "They sometimes had poor cost management and sometimes paid three times as much per square meter as we did."
- The company is in the middle in terms of supply and price. Mayr: "They always say that the middle ground is dying. But Toyota is also a car brand that drives in the middle and is still the undisputed number one in the world. If Toyota does well, we will do well too."
- Fussl does not operate an online store, which saves costs because shipping and returns are expensive. Mayr is convinced: "Stationary retail will remain. People can try on clothes there and take them home if they fit - and don't have to wait three weeks for delivery like with Temu. What's more, bricks-and-mortar retailers are much more environmentally friendly than online retailers, where items of clothing are often sent individually and there are many returns."
Mayr expects a new government to stimulate the economy: "The motto must be: 'Now we're spitting in our hands again'. This must apply to the whole of Austria. Reducing working hours will not work."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
