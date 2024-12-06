Fashion retailer Fussl becomes a big player in Bavaria

"Things are going well for us, our results are up on the previous year and we are very satisfied," says co-owner Ernst Mayr, who manages the business together with his brother Karl Mayr. Because demand is stable, Fussl Modestraße GmbH is now stepping up the pace and wants to expand massively in Bavaria too. Ernst Mayr also reveals what the ingredients for success are. He reveals the secret of how an Austrian company can hold its own against international chains and online competition. And he knows why things ended badly for retailers such as Esprit and Kika/Leiner.