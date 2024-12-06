Vorteilswelt
After 1284 days

The U2 is running again: a Christmas miracle!

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 14:43

The long wait has finally come to an end: after more than three and a half years of closure, the Viennese have a complete U2 line back. The "Krone" has asked around

0 Kommentare

This year, St. Nicholas had to work particularly hard, because he had a very special present for the Viennese: in his heavy sack, in addition to chocolate and nuts, there was also the reopening of the U2 main line. For Wiener Linien, it was "the best comeback of the year" after the past few months. This was also the message on the digital display boards in the stations on the purple line on Friday morning.

No wonder: the important transport connection between the Karlsplatz and Schottentor stations was interrupted for a full 1284 days. In any case, passengers were relieved and very happy (see Krone survey).

"I thought I wouldn't live to see it"
Pensioner Hannelore E. is delighted. "I thought the lockdown would last even longer and I wouldn't live to see it," laughs the 83-year-old. Tourist Michael M. from Ulm (Germany) praises the reliable public transport connections in Vienna.

During the modernization of the U2, the existing line between Schottentor and Karlsplatz was extensively converted and prepared for the fully automatic operation of the U5 line from 2026. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
During the modernization of the U2, the existing line between Schottentor and Karlsplatz was extensively converted and prepared for the fully automatic operation of the U5 line from 2026.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Exciting: in the Rathaus, Volkstheater, Museumsquartier and Karlsplatz stations, you can see the new platform screen doors, which have never been seen before in the Vienna subway network. Wiener Linien expects a total of 180,000 passengers per day on the entire line. From Karlsplatz to Rathaus alone, there are almost 60,000 passengers a day.

1284 days

The U2 has been closed between Karlsplatz and Schottentor since May 31, 2021. On December 6, 2024, 5.01 a.m., the first train ran on the line again.

Originally, operations on the city's most modern subway section should have resumed more than a year ago. However, technical problems led to massive delays (we reported). The opening date had to be postponed twice. Public Transport Councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ) is now having the breakdowns evaluated. A total of 15 out of 25 platform screen door modules had to be replaced. The costs for the modernization of the U2 main line currently amount to around 65 million euros.

Challenging year for Wiener Linien comes to an end
"The U2xU5 public transport extension is a long-term project; the final invoice will be issued after the end of construction (completion of the first construction phase in 2030)," says Wiener Linien. In line with the construction period and the scope of the project, risk buffers have also been planned for challenges. The property damage caused to the platform screen doors is currently still being investigated by the insurance company, the statement continues.

The year 2024 was very challenging for Wiener Linien. The U2, U3, U4 and U6 subway lines were restricted by flooding in September. In November, there was a fire on a train on the U1 line - the technical investigation is still ongoing.

Zitat Icon

Since I no longer have my car in Vienna, I only travel by public transport. My enthusiasm is very high. I thought I wouldn't live to see the reopening of the U2.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Hannelore E. (83), Pensionistin

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

I'm just visiting Vienna and on my way to Klosterneuburg, using public transport of course. I have to say that the connections here are really excellent.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Michael M. (75), Pensionist

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

Finally all the subway lines are running again. I'm very happy with the public transport, whether it's the subway, streetcar or bus. Wiener Linien is doing a great job.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Gisela T. (67), Pensionistin

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

Fortunately, I wasn't affected by the U2 closure because I almost only use the U4 and U6. However, the bus connections in Ober Sankt Veit could be a bit better.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Doris L. (75), Pensionistin

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

On Thursday I was still standing in front of the construction fence in a station, but now the U2 is finally running again. A reliable public transport network is simply essential for a big city like Vienna.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Christl M. (76), Pensionistin

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

For working people in particular, it is important that public transport runs smoothly. So it's good that the U2 is now running continuously again.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Magdalena N. (83), Pensionistin

Bild: Jöchl Martin

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
