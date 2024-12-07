TyrolSkills in Landeck
The next generation in Tyrolean gastronomy is top
44 apprentices from the kitchen, reception and service sectors showed off their skills at TyrolSkills. 22 toques were also awarded. "Events like this promote young local talent," says a delighted Alois Rainer from the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce.
The TyrolSkills for the catering professions recently took place at the Tyrolean Vocational School for Tourism and Trade in Landeck. Anna Kurz, chairwoman of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce's gastronomy section, is delighted with the record number of participants.
21 apprentices competed in the kitchen, 13 others demonstrated their skills at reception and ten participants excelled in the service sector.
Events like this inspire people to pursue a career in gastronomy.
Alois Rainer
Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung
Proud state winners have been announced
The proud state winners are: Katharina Hochkogler from Schlosshotel Kitzbühel GmbH in the reception area, Felix Kuen from Auer Gastronomie GmbH & Co KG in the kitchen area and Selina Karin Narr from Hotel Mallaun GmbH in the service area.
Of course, there were also second and third places that were honored.
"Apprentices with sensational achievements"
Those responsible emphasize that a great deal of specialist knowledge was demonstrated, especially in the kitchen. The judges rewarded this with no fewer than 22 toques. "The apprentices delivered sensational performances in the competition. We can be proud of our young skilled workers in Tyrol," summarizes Peter Maitz, the training officer of the catering and hotel industry specialist groups.
"Such competitions promote young talent"
Alois Rainer, head of the tourism and leisure industry division at the Chamber of Commerce, adds: "Competitions such as TyrolSkills offer our young gastronomy talents a platform to showcase their skills and develop further. Such events promote young local talent and inspire them to pursue a career in the hospitality industry."
Rainer is convinced that this could also alleviate the shortage of skilled workers in the long term.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
