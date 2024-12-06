Cultural scene sees the freedom of art under threat

"Uncertainty strains precarious situation"

The delay in multi-year funding contracts is a major issue for many cultural institutions. IG Kultur Steiermark, for example, recently warned that the province had still not issued any invitations to tender for the multi-year funding agreements for 2026-2028: "While the City of Graz has recognized its responsibility here despite the tight budgetary situation and provided the cultural initiatives with planning security, the province of Styria still fails to do so. This uncertainty is putting a strain on the already precarious situation of the Styrian cultural initiatives," says their managing director Lidija Krienzer-Radojevic.