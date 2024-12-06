Vorteilswelt
Appeal to Drexler

Cultural scene sees the freedom of art under threat

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 12:06

More than 500 representatives of the Styrian cultural scene are sounding the alarm: they see the freedom of the arts threatened by the cuts to the cultural budget announced by the FPÖ. In an open letter, they are now addressing ÖVP chief negotiator Christopher Drexler.

Next Tuesday, the topics of culture and popular culture will be on the agenda as part of the coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP. Even before these negotiations, a broad front of the local cultural scene is now speaking out, fearing for its existence. Background: During the election campaign, the blue party had railed against "fair pay" and "cultural experiments such as the Bruseum", among other things, and sensed sufficient "savings potential" in the cultural sector.

"Secure structurally and financially"
In an open letter, around 500 representatives of the local cultural scene are now appealing to Christopher Drexler as the ÖVP's chief negotiator: "We have come to know you as a committed cultural advisor and are now appealing to you to ensure that the coalition agreement establishes framework conditions that will continue to provide structural and financial security for the field of art and culture in the future."

From the petition

"We have every reason to fear that the power of free art practice is to be abolished in order to establish a concept of art and culture of a "homogeneous dominant culture". We can see from developments in Hungary and Slovakia what fatal consequences this has for the state of society. History shows that authoritarian political movements are the first to restrict the diverse field of art and culture."

In the letter, they call, among other things, for the ORF budget levy to be retained and used for the cultural budget, for the work of associated companies (UMJ, Bühnen Graz, etc.), institutions and associations to be secured through multi-year contracts, for the further development of Fair Pay, the valorization of the cultural budget, support for innovative approaches and the implementation of the Cultural Strategy 2030.

"Uncertainty strains precarious situation"
The delay in multi-year funding contracts is a major issue for many cultural institutions. IG Kultur Steiermark, for example, recently warned that the province had still not issued any invitations to tender for the multi-year funding agreements for 2026-2028: "While the City of Graz has recognized its responsibility here despite the tight budgetary situation and provided the cultural initiatives with planning security, the province of Styria still fails to do so. This uncertainty is putting a strain on the already precarious situation of the Styrian cultural initiatives," says their managing director Lidija Krienzer-Radojevic.  

And she emphasizes once again that the sector is not only an intellectually and socially relevant factor, but also of economic importance: "Over 11,600 people are employed in the arts and culture sector in Styria. They generate annual added value of over 625 million euros."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

