Criminal life of luxury: What makes serial fraudsters tick?

Just recently, a former Carinthian local politician had to swap the government bench he had aspired to for a place in a cell in Klagenfurt prison. He was convicted of being a major fraudster - following the example of the Netflix series "Inventing Anna" about the major fraudster Anna Sorokin, he also wanted to lead a life of luxury. And he's not the only one to have been caught in Carinthia after pulling off scripted scams. What makes such people tick?