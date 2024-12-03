With psycho tricks on Europe’s big stage

Fuhrmann remains positive after the disappointing away performance, in which they had hardly any top chances and were even lucky at times. "We know that we can do better. But we have to bring that onto the pitch." How are they going to do it against the quick-change Polish side led by Barça's super striker Pajor? "The 1:0 plays into their hands. We expect them to be very compact, have to be even more focused and take away their transitional play," said the 44-year-old, who had already warned against counter-attacks like the one that led to the decisive (own) goal in Gdansk - and is demanding much more in attack today. "Possession of the ball alone doesn't win games. We have to improve in the attacking third, show more activity and conviction." Striker Pinther, who was ill recently, could help here. Meanwhile, defensive ace Degen did not travel back to her club FC Köln in match shape.