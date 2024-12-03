Final for EM ticket
With psycho tricks on Europe’s big stage
Austria's women's soccer team is fighting for a ticket to the European Championship today at Viola Park. To do so, they need a win against Poland after the 0:1 away defeat. There was professional mental support.
If we want to realize our dream of the European Championship, we definitely have to improve, focus on the goal right from the start and be ready for it."
Team manager Irene Fuhrmann speaks plainly. Today (6.15pm) in Austria's Viola Park in the play-off showdown against Poland, a show of strength is required, i.e. a victory in front of a hoped-for 3,000 fans. After the 0:1 in the first leg in Gdansk, the mental side has been strengthened. "We're working with our sports psychologist in the team," revealed captain and record-breaking player Sarah Puntigam about the support from Mirjam Wolf. "We've tried to get back into the positive quickly and are all highly motivated. There's a real 'now first' mentality."
Fuhrmann remains positive after the disappointing away performance, in which they had hardly any top chances and were even lucky at times. "We know that we can do better. But we have to bring that onto the pitch." How are they going to do it against the quick-change Polish side led by Barça's super striker Pajor? "The 1:0 plays into their hands. We expect them to be very compact, have to be even more focused and take away their transitional play," said the 44-year-old, who had already warned against counter-attacks like the one that led to the decisive (own) goal in Gdansk - and is demanding much more in attack today. "Possession of the ball alone doesn't win games. We have to improve in the attacking third, show more activity and conviction." Striker Pinther, who was ill recently, could help here. Meanwhile, defensive ace Degen did not travel back to her club FC Köln in match shape.
"We are constantly pushing ourselves to the limit"
If Austria were to punch their ticket for the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland, the third time in a row on Europe's biggest stage, Fuhrmann would not take it for granted. "Women's soccer is developing rapidly. We are constantly pushing ourselves to the limit. We mustn't forget that we still don't have a broad base." Of course they want to keep up. "We're in an intermediate area: on the one hand, we're looking towards the top - on the other hand, there are countries lurking behind us."
International class
In its current form, Poland is also one of them. In other words, the team that Red-White-Red beat twice 3:1 in the European Championship qualifying group and which is ranked 15 places lower in FIFA 32nd. "No matter. There are a lot of legionnaires in the top leagues," said Fuhrmann, referring to Pajor as well as Pawollek and Dudek, who are captains at Frankfurt and Paris SG. "And who can afford to nominate a Bayern player like Zawistowska first?"
ÖFB midfield support Sarah Zadrazil, her colleague in Munich, had a similar view: "Poland are good. But if we bring everything to the pitch, we'll be better. If we don't make it to the European Championship, it would be a big disappointment. Our clear goal is to be there next year."
