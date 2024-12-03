Smoking ban outdoors: Restaurateurs are already trembling

Tension before the vote

With the exception of the Greens, all other Austrian parties have already voiced their opposition to this EU idea, including ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The protection for non-smokers in Austria is sufficient, with the ÖVP there will be no ban on smoking outdoors. The SPÖ is also in agreement. Rauch, on the other hand, has at least given his approval to the idea in the so-called "silent procedure", the Commission's preparatory work. It will be interesting to see what the EU Council decides.