Ministers meet on the subject
Smoking ban outdoors: Restaurateurs are already trembling
Excitement about the extension of the smoking ban to pavement cafés: despite initial rejection by the national parliaments, restaurateurs are already fearing enforcement by the health ministers of the EU states.
A few days ago, the majority of EU member states rejected an extended outdoor smoking ban proposed or recommended by the EU. On Tuesday, December 3, 10 a.m., the health ministers of the member states will have their say. Vote in the EU Council.
Another green minister is involved
Once again, a Green minister is involved - just as Leonore Gewessler was recently involved in renaturation, when the Climate Minister voted in favor of it, contrary to the line of her government partner ÖVP. At that time, however, it was a matter of voting on a law. Now it is up to Health Minister Johannes Rauch. He could have a say in the restriction of tobacco and nicotine products.
This measure would ban smoking, as well as the use of e-cigarettes and so-called tobacco heaters, in all outdoor areas of restaurants, such as pavement cafés. Dozens of restaurateurs are now sounding the alarm. And have contacted the "Krone" via the Chamber of Commerce (across party lines). They fear that it could still be enough to extend the smoking ban to pub gardens. And that, if the health ministers decide in favor of the recommendation, this could one day become law.
Tension before the vote
With the exception of the Greens, all other Austrian parties have already voiced their opposition to this EU idea, including ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The protection for non-smokers in Austria is sufficient, with the ÖVP there will be no ban on smoking outdoors. The SPÖ is also in agreement. Rauch, on the other hand, has at least given his approval to the idea in the so-called "silent procedure", the Commission's preparatory work. It will be interesting to see what the EU Council decides.
