How the injured players at the KAC are doing

The 3:1 win against Asiago on Sunday was by no means a masterpiece! But the KAC managed to cope with their compulsory task at home against the team in eleventh place in the table. Raphael Herburger decided the game - although he sees room for improvement in himself after his return from injury: "I'm not completely happy with my performance. But it's also not easy when we have to play in different lines every week," he emphasized.