The judge who was reluctant to impose sentences

No guilty verdict in case of doubt

Mück has also experienced in his professional life that the human psyche has many shades. In his book, he describes a total of 64 formative episodes, three of which Mück presented to a spellbound audience: a murder, a serious assault with lifelong consequences for the victim and a scam in the prostitution scene. In an interview after the presentation, Mück gave an insight into his judicial mind: "As a judge, I always had to abide by the law, whether I liked the result or not." He always passed judgment to the best of his knowledge and belief: "If I had the slightest doubt about the guilt of a defendant, I always acquitted them. As a judge, you have to be aware that it's not just the convicted person who receives a sentence. His family also suffers. The husband, the father, the son is suddenly in prison and the family has to completely reorganize itself."