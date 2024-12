Is Europe finally waking up, Commissioner?

The sky over "La Capitale" - the capital - is gray this morning, a cold, wet wind is blowing. Magnus Brunner stands in front of his future official residence, the Berlaymont, and doesn't let on for a second that he is freezing during the photo shoot without his winter coat and scarf. Two blocks ahead on Rue Franklin, "Piola Libri" has opened its doors for us. The cozy Italian book café with its stuzzichini and birre is an insider tip in the European Quarter. "I feel right at home around books," says Brunner, whose parents were both booksellers (his sister still runs the Brunner bookshop in Bregenz). The new EU Commissioner is dressed in a dark suit with a white pocket square and light blue tie, as he is heading straight to the European Parliament in Strasbourg later this morning.