Do I earn enough for my level of education?

We show which qualification earns Austrians the most money and from which wage and salary they are among the top earners in their peer group (with the same education) or are above average in terms of income. Statistics Austria analyzed various categories for Krone readers: University and university of applied sciences, vocational secondary school, vocational middle school, master craftsman examination, college and academy, apprenticeship certificate, general secondary school and "at most compulsory school certificate". The results are also available separately for full-time and part-time employees.