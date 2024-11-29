Japanese athlete on record jump: “The wind was wild”

Seven months ago, the three-time tour winner flew to an incredible 291 meters in perfect ski flying weather in Iceland. In other words, 37.5 meters further than Stefan Kraft's world record in Vikersund. Officially, however, Austria's high-flyer Kraft is still the world record holder. The huge natural snow bakken in the Hlidarfjall ski area not far from the town of Akureyi in the north of Iceland is not approved by the FIS, and only flights at official competitions are counted. This means that no flight in Iceland is recognized as a new record by the International Ski Federation.