Japanese athlete on record jump: “The wind was wild”
Ski jumping ace Ryoyu Kobayashi has spoken about the experiences surrounding his record-breaking jump of an incredible 291 meters. The Japanese athlete remembers the wind in particular. However, the record has not yet been officially recognized by the FIS.
"It was something completely different. The hill was naturally shaped and the wind was wild," recalls Kobayashi in an interview with "Eurosport" about his historic jump in April. Although the jumps on the specially constructed monster hill in Iceland were a challenge, the Japanese still raves about the conditions that prevailed that day.
"The landing area had been smoothed out well by the staff, so the landing itself wasn't icy and there were no problems," said the ski jumping ace, who therefore felt safe. However, the jump and landing were definitely a particular strain on his legs.
Record was not officially recognized
Kobayashi also has a few tips for future attempts to possibly beat the distance: "I think it would be ideal if you had about ten members for a project like this and could turn it into a kind of competition."
Seven months ago, the three-time tour winner flew to an incredible 291 meters in perfect ski flying weather in Iceland. In other words, 37.5 meters further than Stefan Kraft's world record in Vikersund. Officially, however, Austria's high-flyer Kraft is still the world record holder. The huge natural snow bakken in the Hlidarfjall ski area not far from the town of Akureyi in the north of Iceland is not approved by the FIS, and only flights at official competitions are counted. This means that no flight in Iceland is recognized as a new record by the International Ski Federation.
