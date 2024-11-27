Investigated:
Sturm fans cut cameras in the fan sector at the derby
Three Sturm fans cut cameras at the Graz Bundesliga derby and caused a short circuit. Damage: Around 9000 euros! Two of the three suspects have now been identified by the police.
The Graz soccer derbies are always a topic of conversation - unfortunately also an unpleasant one. At the last match, the focus was finally back on the sport, but fortunately there were no massively escalating scenes as there were in November a year ago.
Nevertheless, something happened again at the Bundesliga derby on October 19 that should not have happened: As the police reported, Sturm fans set up everything for their choreography in the Nordkurve late in the morning. A large lifting crane was also used. However, three Styrians used this not only to decorate the Nordkurve. They let themselves be lifted into the air and cut the cables of the cameras installed by the police! But it wasn't just the cables that were damaged. A short circuit developed that paralyzed the entire system. Damage: Around 9000 euros!
The latest police investigations are likely to have caused uncertainty among some fans.
Polizei-Sprecher Markus Lamb
Bild: LPD Steiermark/Makowecz
Cameras: a thorn in the side of fans
"The recent investigations into suspects may have led to uncertainty among some fans," suspects police spokesman Markus Lamb. With the help of video surveillance, the investigation group "Szenetypische Gewalt Sport", or SGS for short, was able to track down a number of suspected criminals. Apparently reason enough for some to cut the cameras.
But the investigators managed to catch suspects this time too. They are a 21-year-old from south-east Styria and a 31-year-old from Graz. "We are still looking for a third suspect," Lamb told the Krone. The younger man was not known to the police by name for the time being, but they knew what he looked like. At the SK Sturm match against Rapid at the beginning of November, some officers recognized him on the stadium forecourt. The man started to flee, but was caught shortly afterwards. Both suspects remain silent about the charges.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
