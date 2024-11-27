Sturm fans cut cameras in the fan sector at the derby

Nevertheless, something happened again at the Bundesliga derby on October 19 that should not have happened: As the police reported, Sturm fans set up everything for their choreography in the Nordkurve late in the morning. A large lifting crane was also used. However, three Styrians used this not only to decorate the Nordkurve. They let themselves be lifted into the air and cut the cables of the cameras installed by the police! But it wasn't just the cables that were damaged. A short circuit developed that paralyzed the entire system. Damage: Around 9000 euros!