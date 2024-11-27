Woman discovers missing brother in the newspaper

Sister brought brother home

By comparing the fingerprints with the National Missing Persons Database, the patient was positively identified as Betty's brother. Mike Carney, spokesman for the Lassen County Sheriff's Department: "The sister was beside herself with joy and has since taken her brother home. She and the rest of her family are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with him again after a quarter of a century." For Carney, the reunion of the siblings is a "perfect example" of how families of missing persons should never give up hope.