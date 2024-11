The most important questions about KTM’s insolvency

"KTM AG is making a pit stop for the future" - with these words, the motorcycle manufacturer from the Innviertel region announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would be filing for reorganization on Friday. The horsepower giant from the Innviertel region is tottering - an announcement that has the local economy shaking and, above all, 3650 employees trembling. What happens now? What does the move mean for the employees? Read the most important questions and answers here.