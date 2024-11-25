New SPÖ leader only after Linz mayoral election



"Alois Stöger has already held working discussions with all MPs before his vacation. He is also in contact with many people during his vacation and has a full schedule again next week," explains regional manager Florian Koppler. He expects to be able to present a new party leader "very quickly" after the Linz mayoral election (January 12). Koppler himself has already withdrawn from the race, as have Member of Parliament Eva-Maria Holzleitner and former Deputy Mayor of Linz Christian Forsterleitner.