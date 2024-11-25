Lindner's last week
New SPÖ leader only after Linz mayoral election
Michael Lindner has started his last week as head of the Upper Austrian SPÖ. Interim successor Alois Stöger is to find a successor, but is still on vacation. However, the red party manager believes that the personnel issue at the top should be resolved by shortly after the Linz mayoral election in January.
Michael Lindner begins his last week as head of the provincial party on Monday with a press conference that fits in well with the reason for his resignation: The State Councilor for Child Protection points out that children have the right to grow up in love and security. He himself had cited more consideration for his own family as the reason for his departure from politics.
Celebrities as campaign ambassadors
In this case, it is about the #hautnichthin campaign against all violence against children. Lindner was able to recruit the Poxrucker Sisters as well as Linz ice hockey player Brian Lebler and canoeist Viktoria Schwarz as ambassadors. In video messages, which will be launched on TV, on social media and in schools in the coming days, the celebrities are campaigning for more mindfulness in dealing with children.
Everything must come out
What else catches the eye of interested observers at the press conference: next to the press kit with the "Landesrat Michael Lindner" logo are a ballpoint pen and mint pastilles - each with the same branding. Apparently, the promotional materials designed for Lindner still have to go out before the 41-year-old resigns from his government office.
Stöger on vacation until 2 December
Lindner will be leaving his post as head of the SPÖ next Sunday. He will be succeeded on an interim basis by party veteran Alois Stöger, who is to find the future leader. As Stöger will only return from a long-planned vacation on 2 December, the question arises as to how far the search for Lindner's successor has already progressed.
"Alois Stöger has already held working discussions with all MPs before his vacation. He is also in contact with many people during his vacation and has a full schedule again next week," explains regional manager Florian Koppler. He expects to be able to present a new party leader "very quickly" after the Linz mayoral election (January 12). Koppler himself has already withdrawn from the race, as have Member of Parliament Eva-Maria Holzleitner and former Deputy Mayor of Linz Christian Forsterleitner.
Until a new party leader has been chosen, Lindner will retain his post as provincial councillor. The very latest deadline would be February 25, 2025 - this is the date on which the "Landesrat Michael Lindner" pastilles expire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
