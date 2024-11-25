Value: 2 million dollars
Millionaire hid five treasure chests in the USA
Are you adventurous, like solving puzzles and want to get rich? Then you should read on now! A wealthy businessman has hidden five treasure chests worth over two million dollars in the United States. And Jon Collins-Black promises: "You don't have to be a genius to decipher my clues - curiosity and imagination are enough!"
Black had become a multimillionaire through Bitcoin investments. He decided that he wanted to share some of his fortune with others - but they would have to earn it. To fill his five treasure chests, Collins-Black has traveled around the world in recent years to bid at auctions.
Gold coins, jewelry and collectibles
He has bought gold doubloons and other historical artifacts from shipwrecks, such as a 2400-year-old gold laurel wreath from ancient Greece. Other highlights include rare Pokémon and sports trading cards (including the coveted 1986 "first season" card of Michael Jordan), Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' diamond and sapphire brooch, a coin designed by Pablo Picasso and a piece of moonstone. Collins-Black also parted with one of his bitcoins, which is currently worth almost 100,000 dollars each.
Here you can see Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' brooch, which is hidden in one of the treasure chests:
Treasures should be easily accessible
He has published clues for treasure hunters in a book he has published, which are hidden in puzzles and maps. The title: "There's Treasure Inside". Collins-Black promises all adventurers that none of his treasure chests are hidden in dangerous places or buried in the ground. Another important tip: the locations are always within three miles of a paved road and only on public land.
Collins-Black revealed to TV station WKRC that the idea for his treasure hunt came to him during the COVID lockdown: "I'm someone who lives for adventure. I hope to inspire the same sense of curiosity and wonder in others."
This coin designed by Picasso is also waiting for a treasure hunter:
It is also quite possible that Collins-Black was inspired by another eccentric millionaire. The art dealer Forrest Fenn hid a treasure chest in the Rocky Mountains in 2010. A poem served as the treasure map. It took ten years and cost five treasure hunters their lives until Fenn announced in June 2020 that a searcher had found it. Fenn took the lucky man's name to his grave - because he died shortly afterwards without ever having named him.
