Millionaire hid five treasure chests in the USA

It is also quite possible that Collins-Black was inspired by another eccentric millionaire. The art dealer Forrest Fenn hid a treasure chest in the Rocky Mountains in 2010. A poem served as the treasure map. It took ten years and cost five treasure hunters their lives until Fenn announced in June 2020 that a searcher had found it. Fenn took the lucky man's name to his grave - because he died shortly afterwards without ever having named him.