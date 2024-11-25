Abbey priest turns 60
“Would always return to the church!”
Monastery priest Gerhard Kalidz - probably one of Carinthia's best-known priests - celebrates his 60th birthday.
Klagenfurt, 1964: Gerhard Kalidz is the seventh of ten children to be born. He spent his childhood in the provincial capital: "I am very grateful for my childhood and youth, my parents made a lot possible for me," the priest tells the "Krone". Kalidz was an altar boy at the age of five: "I'm now in my 34th year as a priest - but I still love doing it!"
I am grateful for my childhood and youth - my parents made a lot possible for me. I am now in my 34th year as a priest and I am still very happy to be one - I am looking forward to the future.
Gerhard Kalidz, Stiftspfarrer in Gurk
Important stages in the life of the priest
After graduating from the BG/BRG Lerchenfelderstraße in 1983, the current dean studied theology in Salzburg and Graz and was ordained a priest in Friesach in 1991. Since then, Kalidz has always rendered outstanding services to the Catholic Church in Carinthia: as chaplain in Wolfsberg, parish provost of St. Gertraud in Lavanttal, pastor in the parishes of Kamp, St. Margarethen and Prebl as well as dean of the Wolfsberg deanery.
In 2003, the then 39-year-old was appointed vicar general of the Gurk diocese and thus also a member of the Gurk cathedral chapter and the episcopal consistory.
Honorary title of "Monsignor"
"In 2008, I finally moved to my current home - Gurk Abbey." Since then, he has had overall responsibility for Gurk Abbey, is the abbey priest in Gurk and provost of St. Jakob ob Gurk and Zweinitz. For his achievements, Kalidz was also made an honorary papal chaplain, the "Monsignor", in 2008. "I would always take the path towards the church again," says the likeable priest with conviction.
Kalidz will celebrate his personal anniversary in a special way on December 1 at a thanksgiving service (10 a.m.) in Gurk Cathedral, followed by an agape. The mass will be accompanied by music from the Aichern family band.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.