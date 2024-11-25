“Would always return to the church!”

Important stages in the life of the priest

After graduating from the BG/BRG Lerchenfelderstraße in 1983, the current dean studied theology in Salzburg and Graz and was ordained a priest in Friesach in 1991. Since then, Kalidz has always rendered outstanding services to the Catholic Church in Carinthia: as chaplain in Wolfsberg, parish provost of St. Gertraud in Lavanttal, pastor in the parishes of Kamp, St. Margarethen and Prebl as well as dean of the Wolfsberg deanery.