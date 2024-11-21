Vorteilswelt
Honored in Graz

Big performance for real Styrian heroes

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 19:34

Once a year, courageous Styrians are brought on stage and honored by the Styrian State Police Directorate and the "Sicheres Österreich - Landesclub Steiermark" (KSÖ) competence center. On Thursday, the time had come once again in Graz.

Big performance for real heroes: Once a year, courageous Styrians are brought before the curtain. On Thursday, seven cases were presented in Graz in which particularly courageous people from Styria - from young people, workers, employees, coffee house owners to pensioners - have put a stop to criminals.

Cousins Sebastian and Max (15, 16), as well as Sandro and Paul (both 15), also cousins, can take a leaf out of their book. They have known each other since kindergarten and met up with friends on the main square in Stainz in April. Desperate scenes suddenly unfolded: "A man attacked his girlfriend, hit her with his fist and threw her against a fence," they describe to the "Krone" newspaper. Two boys ran up to the attacker and shouted at him to stop, which had an effect - he fled in a cab. The others called for reinforcements, helped the injured woman to her feet and led her to the police.

It is thanks to the quartet of lads that a dangerous situation ended without any serious consequences. And they all agree: "Yes, we would do it again any time!"

The couple Stefan and Renate made sure that a dangerous archer was caught.
The couple Stefan and Renate made sure that a dangerous archer was caught.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Archer caught by attentive couple
Terrible scenes unfolded in Graz last September: a man (38) shot at his girlfriend with a bow and arrow. Two arrows pierced her body and her life was temporarily in danger. The perpetrator fled in his white car, but had a flat tire near Kapfenstein. Stefan, who works at the Öamtc, was called to the scene and his girlfriend Renate accompanied him. When he arrived at the scene, no one was there.

Walter Praunegger (left) took on a burglar in his house. His wife Sylvia and neighbor Dietmar Hirtenfelder helped to restrain the criminal.
Walter Praunegger (left) took on a burglar in his house. His wife Sylvia and neighbor Dietmar Hirtenfelder helped to restrain the criminal.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Sieglinde and Wolfgang Wetzelberger, together with neighbor Peter Berghofer (right), provided valuable information that led to the capture of the gang of burglars.
Sieglinde and Wolfgang Wetzelberger, together with neighbor Peter Berghofer (right), provided valuable information that led to the capture of the gang of burglars.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Farmer Herbert Gartner pursued a gang of Hungarian burglars.
Farmer Herbert Gartner pursued a gang of Hungarian burglars.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Bernhard Medved (left) and Andreas Kobald observed a burglary and informed the police.
Bernhard Medved (left) and Andreas Kobald observed a burglary and informed the police.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Thanks to Patrick Seibriger's attentiveness, a hit-and-run driver was caught after an accident that injured two young people.
Thanks to Patrick Seibriger's attentiveness, a hit-and-run driver was caught after an accident that injured two young people.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

"We were looking for the man and I spotted him in the driveway of a house," says Renate. They both immediately had a bad feeling. "He looked like he was on drugs, came far too close to me with his tire iron and was in a great hurry," says Stefan. When everything was done, he alerted the police. Shortly afterwards, the man was captured by the Cobra and was shot himself. Renate and Stefan are delighted to have got out of the situation safely. And are now looking forward to their wedding on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
