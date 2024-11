Who wants what: hot potatoes for the Zuckerl coalition

After weeks of exploratory talks, it is now time to get down to business. The first working groups have begun their work. There are a total of seven thematic clusters (economy, climate, inflation, etc.), which in turn have various subgroups. In between, the steering groups will meet to shape the process and find solutions to disputes within the groups. The difficult budgetary situation is at the top of the agenda. Many lists of demands that have already been submitted to the future government from numerous areas also revolve around this issue. The "Krone" has an overview.