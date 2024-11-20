Super deals or ...?
Black Friday: how retailers trick customers
Singles Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday: retailers outdo each other with online discount campaigns in the six weeks leading up to Christmas. Various countdowns and supposedly limited offers put potential buyers under pressure. But the small print reveals that these are often nasty tricks.
Black Friday is back on November 29. The shopping days are heralded with slogans such as "Secure offers and deals", "The best deals", "Hammer offers" or "Exclusive offers and up to 60 percent discount".
However: "Many of these offers are not real bargains at all," says AK consumer protection officer Gabriele Zgubic. "In addition, fraudulent fake stores also use the shopping hype to trick consumers."
The following tips will guide you safely through the "bargain days" and can really save you money:
- Take your time: Countdowns and supposedly limited offers should urge you to make hasty purchases - these are not always real bargains! Beware, retailers must always quote the lowest price of the last 30 days and may only advertise their price reductions in relation to this.
- Monitor prices: Check price trends on platforms such as geizhals.at or idealo.at. You can set a price alert there - all year round - so that the platforms inform you as soon as a product is available at a price you specify.
- Look at the small print: "Up to minus 60 percent" sounds tempting, but often only applies to slow sellers. Take a look at the small print to avoid falling for bait-and-switch offers.
- Be aware of additional costs: A real bargain can quickly turn into a disappointment due to high shipping costs - especially when ordering from other EU countries, customs duties may be incurred. If you don't like the goods, there are often additional return costs that you have to pay yourself. Read the small print!
- Know your right of withdrawal: With online purchases, you generally have a 14-day right of withdrawal from receipt of the goods. Before you press the "Buy" button, check exactly where the goods are being returned to. If there are no clear instructions or if you have to return the goods to Asia or other EU third countries, this can be really expensive. By the way: There is no right of withdrawal in stores, unless the stores voluntarily grant you this right.
- Watch out for fake stores: Black Friday is also high season for criminals who use fraudulent fake store offers to take money and data out of your pocket. Always be vigilant with unbeatably cheap offers and check store ratings. And: Do not make any advance payments!
