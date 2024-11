Auto Draft

There are no competition law concerns - this is the conclusion reached by the EU Commission, which has thus given the green light to Robau's investment in Rosenbauer. Robau is backed by Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz, KTM boss Stefan Pierer and two companies belonging to Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich. This company will take over 3.4 million shares in the firefighting equipment supplier in the course of a capital increase and at the same time pay around 119 million euros for them.