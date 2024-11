Amazon’s Kindle Colorsoft: a pale affair

The reviews on the online retailer's website speak for themselves: only 29% of the more than 130 reviews received to date are currently enthusiastic about the new Kindle Colorsoft. The e-book reader has so far scored just 2.9 out of a possible five stars - and thus falls well behind its monochrome competitor from Amazon. However, a yellow tint at the bottom of the display, which has been criticized by many buyers who have given the device a low rating, is still the least of the Kindle newcomer's problems.